Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sues Google again, this time over facial recognition and voice data

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Google claiming the search giant violated Texans' privacy without getting their consent to do so.

The suit claims Google collected millions of biometric identifiers, like voices and face geometry, through apps like Google Photos.

Paxton's office calls the data collection "exploitation of the personal information of Texas" and claims it violates the state's Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act.

Paxton has previously filed lawsuits against Google for tracking users data and claiming the social media giant violated the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices-Consumer Protection Act.

Polls show the Texas Attorney General race this November is fairly close.

READ MORE: AG candidate Rochelle Garza talks going from daughter of educators to civil rights attorney

A September UT-Tyler/Dallas Morning News survey showed Paxton leading his Democratic challenger Rochelle Garza by 7 points.