Texas arctic weather: Texas City opening warming center due to arctic blast

The City of Texas City has opened a warming center for those looking to have a warm place to go.

The warming center will be located at 510 13th Avenue N.

The warming center is open through a partnership between St. George's Episcopal Church and Come and See Friends Church.

Officials said donations of hygiene items, first aid supplies, clothing, etc. are needed.