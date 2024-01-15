Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
9
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Wind Chill Warning
from MON 1:24 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Walker County, Washington County
Hard Freeze Warning
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Freeze Warning
from MON 3:26 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Wind Advisory
from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST, Galveston Island
Wind Chill Advisory
from MON 6:00 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Wind Chill Advisory
from MON 1:24 PM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Waller County, Wharton County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 6:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Texas arctic weather: Texas City opening warming center due to arctic blast

By
Published 
Texas City
FOX 26 Houston

TEXAS CITY, Texas - The City of Texas City has opened a warming center for those looking to have a warm place to go. 

The warming center will be located at 510 13th Avenue N. 

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The warming center is open through a partnership between St. George's Episcopal Church and Come and See Friends Church. 

Officials said donations of hygiene items, first aid supplies, clothing, etc. are needed.