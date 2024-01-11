Texas Arctic Blast 2024: Winterizing your home for cold weather

Texas is expecting a frigid cold front to bring freezing temperatures to the area next week, and you want to make sure your home is prepared.

It's important if you know temperatures are going to drop to freezing for more than 24 hours, you ensure your home is ready to brace for the cold weather.

Michael Taylor from Bering's Hardware shared a few tips to help keep your home protected from the cold.

Insulation for your pipes is important to stop them from bursting. If you have exposed pipes, use insulation to wrap them around the exposed pipes.

If you have an exposed faucet, you can use a faucet protector to keep your faucets covered. If you're going to use towels as a last resort, be sure to put plastic over them, so the towel doesn't get wet and also freezes. The towel will be more effective this way.

Plant covers are also great if you want to ensure your plants or bushes aren't too impacted by the cold.

In case you lose power, make sure you have a good lantern available to use. Some people may want to use a power station to keep some appliances on while the power is out.

Try to stay away from gas heaters if possible. Electric heaters are much safer and many come with a feature where they turn off if they accidentally knock over.