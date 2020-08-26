Texas animal shelters transporting animals to East Coast ahead of Hurricane Laura

Animals coming from Bayou Animal Services (Dickinson, TX); Animal Aid Brigade (Houston, TX); and SPCA of Brazoria County (Lake Jackson, TX) will be transported via airplane to the east coast where they will get a chance at being adopted.

During severe storms like Hurricane Laura, local and coastal shelters often flood, putting their animals at a great risk of drowning.

In addition, many shelters are frequently faced with the difficult choice of having to euthanize their animals when they have no safe way to evacuate pets from the building.

Through this collaborative transport, Houston PetSet and the Petco Foundation have guaranteed that these animals’ lives will be saved, and that there will be room for more homeless animals to come into the shelters once the storm has settled.