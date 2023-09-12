Texas Amber Alert discontinued: 11-month-old infant found after being reported missing in Corpus Christi

UPDATE: An Amber Alert for a missing 11-month-old girl has been discontinued, according to authorities.

Officials said she was found.

No other details were released.

-------------------

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 11-month-old girl last seen in Corpus Christi on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities are looking for Lelani Hernandez who was last seen at 5939 South Padre Island Drive around 3:20 p.m.

SUGGESTED: Houston woman wakes up to live bat flying around her apartment

Lelani is described as a white female, 1'6" tall, 25 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a long sleeve purple onesie. She also has a red heart shaped birthmark on her lower left leg, and a red birthmark on her back.

Authorities are also searching for 33-year-old Rene Rodriguez in connection to Lelani's disappearance.

Lelani Hernandez (left) and Rene Rodriguez (right)

Rodriguez is described as a white male, 6'1" tall, 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials said Rodriguez is believed to be traveling in a 2011 White Chevrolet Tahoe bearing Texas license plate TCP2608. Officials said the vehicle has small rims and tires.

If you have any information on where Lelani is, contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at (361) 886-2802.