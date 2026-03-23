Texas Amber Alert: Authorities searching for missing 17-year-old last seen in New Caney

The Brief An Amber Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old who was last seen in New Caney. According to officials, authorities are looking for 17-year-old Eric Crenshaw. Officials said Crenshaw was last seen wearing a black hoodie, white sweatpants with the Grinch logo, and camo crocs.



An Amber Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old who was last seen in New Caney.

Texas Amber Alert: Authorities searching for 17-year-old Eric Crenshaw

What we know:

According to officials, authorities are looking for 17-year-old Eric Crenshaw.

Eric Crenshaw

Crenshaw was last seen at 21650 Loop 494 in New Caney around 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Crenshaw is described as a white male, 5'7" tall, 145 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Officials said Crenshaw was last seen wearing a black hoodie, white sweatpants with the Grinch logo, and camo crocs.

If you have any information on where Crenshaw is, contact the New Caney ISD Police Department at (281) 577-8695 or your local law enforcement agency.