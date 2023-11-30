Ainias Smith, a distinguished wide receiver at Texas A&M University and Missouri City native, has been named Grand Marshal of the 40th Annual Snowfest Parade.

Ainias Smith, Snowfest Parade Grand Marshal. (Courtesy of Missouri City Communications)

As a former student of Dulles Elementary, Middle, and High Schools in Missouri City, Ainias Smith returns to his roots to lead the parade segment of this winter-themed extravaganza. Smith will lead the procession, which begins at Cartwright Road and FM 1092 and ends at Foodarama in Quail Valley Shopping Center.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Several activities are planned for the day, starting at 8 a.m. with the Snowfest Shuffle, a 1-mile fun run. Volunteers are asked to donate toys instead of registering for the race. The route takes participants along Cartwright Road.

Various community organizations unveil floats as part of the Snowfest Parade, which begins at 9 a.m.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

The festivities continue with the Snowfest Festival and Tree Lighting from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at City Hall Complex. Attendees can revel in an outdoor festival complete with a magnificent snow hill, carnival rides, live performances, music, and delectable offerings from local businesses. The holiday market features vendors, and Santa awaits festive photos. The celebration continues with tree lighting and an exciting fireworks display at 6 p.m.

Admission to all activities is free, and convenient free parking, along with METRO bus shuttles from Thurgood Marshall High School, ensures a seamless experience for all revelers.