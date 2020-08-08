Texas AG’s Office suing La Porte Clinic over COVID-19 tests

The Texas Office of the Attorney General is suing Clinica Hispana in La Porte for reportedly lying about its COVID-19 tests and not securing patients' information.



According to investigators, the clinic advertised 15-minute tests to diagnose a current infection. The lawsuit claims the tests were antibody tests used to detect whether or not a person may have had virus in the past.

The lawsuit also states the clinic and its owner, Luis Alberto Cuan, are not authorized to perform the antibody tests. It adds that no one at the clinic appears to be a licensed medical provider.



Investigators also report the clinic threw away the patients' test results and personal information in an unsecured dumpster.

A Harris County judge granted the state's petition for a temporary restraining order against the clinic.



This is not the first time Cuan has gotten the state's attention. According to court documents, just last year, Cuan was ordered by the Texas Medical Board to stop identifying himself as a doctor after he operated a smiliar clinic in Wallisville.