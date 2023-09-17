Texas AG Ken Paxton cleared by Texas Senate

On the floor of the Republican dominated Texas Senate, they went down to defeat, article, after article, after Article, of impeachment - all 16 charges against Attorney General Ken Paxton.

After nearly two weeks of whistle-blower testimony alleging abuse of power, retaliation, obstructing a federal investigation and bribery, it wasn't even close, with most Senators voting to acquit or convict along partisan lines.

Immediately afterward, in a telling move, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick tongue lashed the Texas House in a pre-prepared speech.

"Millions of taxpayer dollars have been wasted on this impeachment. 31 Senators and a large Senate staff that made this trial possible have put their family life, jobs, and businesses on hold for three months after being here already from January to June. I will call for a full audit of all taxpayer money spent by the House from the beginning of their investigation in March to today," said Patrick.

Houston attorneys Tony Buzbee and Dan Cogdell led the Paxton defense and were quick to label the outcome foreseeable and righteous.

"We are proud of the case we put on. We should not have had to prove our innocence, but that's what we did," Buzbee.

Asked if the verdicts would have a chilling effect on future whistle blowers, Cogdell responded.

"What I'm relieved about is it won't have a chilling effect on people who run for political office. This is a trial that shouldn't have happened. Period. Full stop," said Cogdell.

Leaders of the House prosecution team had a much different perspective on the overwhelming outcome, accusing Senate Republicans of elevating politics above holding errant elected officials in their party accountable.

"This trial painted an accurate picture of an out-of-control Attorney General who refused to listen to the desperate warnings of his conservative lawyers that he had entrusted to run his office," said State Representative Andrew Murr.

"Our lawyers, the board of managers presented overwhelming evidence that Ken Paxton is the most corrupt politician in the state of Texas at this time and the Republicans in the Texas Senate just returned him to the office of Top Cop," said St. Representative Ann Johnson.

Despite the impeachment victory, the Attorney General's legal battles are not over.

Paxton's criminal trial on felony securities fraud charges is expected to commence in Harris County early next year.