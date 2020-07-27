Texas Ag Commissioner warns Texans about unsolicited seed packets from China

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is warning Texans to take extreme precautions concerning unsolicited seed packets from China.

Miller says the packets have been mailed to multiple states, including Texas, and were falsely labeled as jewelry. Texans are advised not to plant the seeds as they could contain harmful invasive species or could be unsafe.

RELATED: Mysterious seeds being mailed to Virginia residents could be from China

“I am urging folks to take this matter seriously,” Miller said in a release. “An invasive plant species might not sound threatening, but these small invaders could destroy Texas agriculture. TDA has been working closely with USDA to analyze these unknown seeds so we can protect Texas residents.”

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Anyone who received a foreign package containing seeds is advised to not open the package or plant the contents. Contents should be kept in their original sealed package.

Unsolicited seed packages can be reported to APHIS by calling the confidential Anti-smuggling Hotline at 800-877-3835 or by sending an email.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS