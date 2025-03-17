Houston-area midwife arrested for allegedly performing illegal abortions

article

The Brief A Houston-area midwife has been arrested for allegedly performing illegal abortions. Maria Margarita Rojas was arrested on March 6 and charged with illegal performance of an abortion. Clinics were operated in Waller, Cypress and Spring.



A Texas woman accused of illegally providing abortions in the Houston area has been arrested, according to Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Texas abortion arrest

What we know:

Maria Margarita Rojas, 48, a midwife known as "Dr. Maria" was taken into custody and charged with the illegal performance of an abortion and practicing medicine without a license.

Investigators with the Attorney General's Office says Rojas owned and operated multiple clinics: Clinica Waller Latinoamericana in Waller, Clinica Latinoamericana Telge in Cypress, and Latinoamericana Medical Clinic in Spring.

The facilities allegedly employed unlicensed individuals who posed as medical professionals, according to the AG's Office.

Rojas herself is accused of performing illegal abortions in the clinics.

Online court records reflect the date of the offense as March 5, 2025.

Rojas was booked into jail on March 6, according to Waller County records.

Providing an illegal abortion is a second-degree felony that comes with a prison sentence of up to 20 years, if convicted.

Under the Texas Human Life Protection Act of 2021, abortion providers can receive civil penalties of at least $100,000 per violation.

The Healthcare Program Enforcement Division of the Attorney General's Office filed for a temporary restraining order to shut down the clinics.

What they're saying:

"In Texas, life is sacred. I will always do everything in my power to protect the unborn, defend our state’s pro-life laws, and work to ensure that unlicensed individuals endangering the lives of women by performing illegal abortions are fully prosecuted," said Attorney General Paxton in a statement.