Texans working to allow fans back into NRG Stadium

The Houston Texans have announced via Twitter that they are working with the City of Houston and Harris County to allow fans at NRG Stadium starting Oct. 4 for their home game against the Minnesota Vikings.

This announcement comes the same week the City of Houston posted a record amount of daily infections. You can track local COVID-19 infection statistics here.

The Texans are looking to allow up to 15,000 fans in the stadium.

The team says they will implement "all of the rigorous protocols" required by the National Football League.

