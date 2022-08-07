Texans take advantage of tax free weekend amid rising inflation

Families are taking advantage of tax-free weekend as they begin to cross off that school supply list, but things are looking more expensive this year because of rising inflation.

"We just really need some new shoes," said Janice Crucian. "Their feet grow really quickly, but yeah we are trying to find the best prices."

Items such as school supplies, backpacks, clothing, and shoes are sales tax-free this weekend only if the item is under $100.

"We’re already seeing the traffic throughout the store," said Academy Sports and Outdoors store director Jose Deleon. "People are excited, and they want to get in and get the product before we start to run out or they can’t find what they need."

Academy has many sales going on throughout the weekend, but for many parents, the overall cost is a heftier price tag this year thanks to inflation.

"Yeah there’s always trepidation that you have to buy new things every three months and not keep up with their growing demands," said Hilarie Fisher.

The National Retail Federation says families with kids between elementary and high school plan to spend an average of $864 on back-to-school necessities, which is nearly $170 more than in 2019.

"Unfortunately, necessities are necessities," said Oren Gelber. "If they’ve outgrown something you have to go out and get it, so you just make do with that you can and get the things that you absolutely need to. You just have to prioritize."

For those looking to save a few extra dollars, the tax-free weekend goes until Sunday, and there is the option to shop online, by telephone, or by mail.