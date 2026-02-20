Bellaire HS students dismissed following reported bomb threat

The Brief Houston ISD police investigated a bomb threat reported at Bellaire High School. Students have since been released after being placed on hold. Police have closed off Maple Street, and traffic is backed up on Rice Avenue.



Traffic was backed up in Bellaire on Friday after a bomb threat was reported at a high school.

FOX 26 was alerted at about 3:15 pm about Bellaire High being placed on secure mode.

Houston ISD confirmed that there was a targeted bomb threat reported at the campus.

The school was placed on hold as HISD, Bellaire, and METRO officers investigated. The hold was lifted at about 4:30 p.m. and students were dismissed.

Police closed off Maple Street, and traffic is backed up on South Rice Avenue, near the West Loop and Beechnut Street.