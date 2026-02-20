Expand / Collapse search

Bellaire HS students dismissed following reported bomb threat

Updated  February 20, 2026 4:48pm CST
The Brief

    • Houston ISD police investigated a bomb threat reported at Bellaire High School.
    • Students have since been released after being placed on hold.
    • Police have closed off Maple Street, and traffic is backed up on Rice Avenue.

BELLAIRE, Texas - Traffic was backed up in Bellaire on Friday after a bomb threat was reported at a high school.

Bellaire HS bomb threat

What they're saying:

FOX 26 was alerted at about 3:15 pm about Bellaire High being placed on secure mode.

Houston ISD confirmed that there was a targeted bomb threat reported at the campus. 

The school was placed on hold as HISD, Bellaire, and METRO officers investigated. The hold was lifted at about 4:30 p.m. and students were dismissed.

Police closed off Maple Street, and traffic is backed up on South Rice Avenue, near the West Loop and Beechnut Street.

The Source: Houston ISD and FOX 26 sources on campus.

