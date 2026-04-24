Termination hearing set for HPD officer, protesters seen outside headquarters

The Brief A termination hearing is set for the Houston police officer accused of posting a racist rant on social media, according to the Houston Police Officers Union. Protesters gathered outside Houston Police Department headquarters Friday morning ahead of the hearing. Gonzalez has not been publicly confirmed as the woman in the video.



A termination hearing is scheduled to be had for the Houston police officer accused of posting a racial rant on social media, according to the Houston Police Officers Union.

Termination hearing for Officer Gonzalez

The hearing is scheduled for Friday against Officer Ashley Gonzalez, according to the Houston Police Officers' Union who confirmed with FOX 26 reporter Greg Groogan.

Protesters gathered outside Houston Police Department headquarters Friday morning ahead of the hearing.

Community activists, including Quanell X and Candace Matthews, were present and joined community members in holding posters and demanding action. The group called for Gonzalez's termination.

What we don't know:

It is not confirmed what time this hearing will be.

HPD Officer Ashley Gonzalez under investigation

The backstory:

Houston Police say Officer Ashley Gonzalez is on leave while the department investigates a video sent to FOX 26 by a viewer who alleges the woman in it is Gonzalez.

FOX 26 is not showing the full video. However, in it, the woman repeatedly uses a racial slur to describe Black people.

She also describes an arrest and says she used that same word toward the person she was taking into custody. Later in the video, the woman says she felt at peace after being able to say it.

HPD has not publicly confirmed whether Gonzalez is the woman in the video.