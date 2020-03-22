Terminal B TSA checkpoints at Bush Intercontinental Airport close until further notice

article

TSA checkpoints at Terminal B at George Bush Intercontinental Airport will cease operations at the close of business hours on Sunday, March 22 and will remain closed until further notice.

Passengers may use Terminal A or C TSA checkpoints to connect to Terminal B via the IAH Skyway or Subway. Terminal C North and South TSA checkpoints will continue to operate and provide social distancing between passengers and officers by maintaining separate queues.

The two Terminal A TSA checkpoints at Bush were consolidated to the South location starting on Saturday, March 21. There is now one standard lane for security screening, one PreCheck lane, and one airline employee dedicated lane.

At Terminal A North, the checkpoint will only be staffed with TSA personnel for the exit only. Airport employees will direct the traveling public away from the North checkpoint and direct them to the South checkpoint location.

