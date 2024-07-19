Houston Mayor John Whitmire has requested the Houston Housing Authority (HHA) place a "temporary halt" on housing plans for The Pointe at Bayou Bend apartment complex at 800 Middle Street.

FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan has been following this affordable housing development for more than a year. In his most recent report, swaths of newly exposed toxic waste were found near the controversial east Houston project currently under construction. Critics believe the waste poses a "clear and present danger" to future residents.

The project, known as 800 Middle Street, involves 400 units of low-income housing and was built in the immediate shadow of a giant radio tower.

"It is imperative that the full 21.68 acres property which includes the southern portion upon which the apartment complex is located, as well as the undeveloped northern portion, is determined to be safe and free of environmental dangers," Whitmire stated in the release.

The Texas Commission for Environmental Quality (TCEQ) cited HHA for violations after ash was found on the property including failure to have a representative sample of the ash waste pile and failure to ensure the prevention of an imminent threat of discharge of industrial solid waste.

"What's new is that they have knocked the trees down, and underneath the trees is all this exposed ash," Alan Atkinson, a neighborhood activist and developer who has been fighting the project for nearly five years.

"We are talking about ash with lead, with dioxin, with a whole range of ugly poisonous chemicals, right?" asked Groogan in his report from June 26.

"Barium, arsenic, dioxins. So, this ash, which originated from the Houston Velasco incinerator where they burned the City trash for many decades, is right where that fence line is. And it looks to me like they took the ash and used it to fill in the gully. So, this ash could be up to 30 feet deep and directly connected to Buffalo Bayou, which is only 200 feet away. Before the Clean Air Act, most cities, like Houston, burned their trash. It was the simplest way to take all this waste and reduce it to a very small volume. When they burned the ash, what they did was they concentrated it. All the nasty stuff that was in the trash, like lead and barium and arsenic and mercury, it got consolidated to a very toxic form," said Atkinson.

TCEQ will not sign off on the certificate of occupancy nil the violations are resolved.

