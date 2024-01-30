FOX 26 Exclusive: Radio tower poses threat to controversial Houston housing project

FOX 26 has learned a controversial affordable housing project surrounded by legacy contamination is also in the "fall zone" for a large radio tower, despite false claims to the contrary.

Under construction on land surrounded by toxic properties, the Houston Housing Authorities $100 million plus low-income project at 800 Middle Street is proving even more dangerous than previous revealed.

At issue, a giant, decades-old radio transmission tower based in close proximity to the new development.

In gaining federal funding for the project, the Housing Authority claimed the antenna, owned by Univision, was just 305 feet tall "and is not considered a hazard to the development" in the event of a collapse.

The Federal Communication Commission records reviewed by FOX 26 indicate the tower is 921 feet tall - three times the size claimed by HHA.

That revelation means an antenna collapse could send debris crashing into much of 800 Middle St.

It also means the Houston Housing Authority gained federal, state, and local approval of the project with a grossly inaccurate height assessment, and an equally bogus claim that the tower posed no risk.

Attorney Rachel Hooper is representing residents concerned the new project will put people forced to live there in harms way.

"The collapse zone certainly impacts the property and these are things that we think it's important for City Council to know," said Hooper.

Hooper is hoping the misrepresentation in regard to 800 Middle St. will inspire Mayor John Whitmire to place the entire project on full-pause.

FOX 26 asked Hooper if she had ever witnessed a mistake of this magnitude involving a project relying on federal funds.

"I'm not sure it was a mistake," said Hooper.

Hooper says the HHA claim that the radio tower posed no threat was critical to gaining millions in federal funding, as well as major tax breaks from the State of Texas.