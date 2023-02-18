Temple University police officer killed in shooting near campus

A Temple University police officer has died after authorities say he intervened in a carjacking the school's campus in North Philadelphia, officials say.

Police say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the area of 18th Street and Montgomery Avenue.

University officials had previously stated the officer was investigating a robbery of a convenience store at 15th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue. During a briefing late Saturday night Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the officer was trying to intervene in a carjacking near 18th and Montgomery when he was shot.

The officer was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he later died, according to the university.

His identity has not yet been released.

Police have yet to provide information about a suspect or an arrest, but university officials say the suspect fled the area. The investigation is ongoing.

Officials say the officer is the first Temple University police officer to die in the line of duty in the department's history.

Temple University President Jason Wingard released a statement to the Temple University late Saturday night, commenting on the ongoing gun violence in the city and beyond.

"This loss comes at a time when gun violence continues its horrific impact on our city and our country. Philadelphia and the nation are dealing with an unprecedented epidemic of violence, and the tragedy that took place tonight is a gut-wrenching reminder of our police officers’ daily bravery and sacrifices to protect our students, faculty, staff and community," the statement read in part.

Wingard's message also included resources for any members of the community who may have been impacted via Tuttleman Counseling Services, located at 1700 N. Broad St. For information. Those in need can also call 215-204-7276 or visit the Tuttleman Counseling Services website.

In the wake of the shooting, several local police departments shared their condolences on social media, as well as Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

"Heartbroken and outraged by tonight’s news of the shooting and death of a Temple University police officer," read a tweet from Mayor Kenney. "The City of Philadelphia joins the Temple community in mourning. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.