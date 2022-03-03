article

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating an afternoon shooting that ended with a teenager being airlifted to the hospital.

Details are limited but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting occurred at a parking lot at 6845 Fry Road, near 529 in Katy.

Gonzalez said a male victim, between 16 and 17 years old, was ‘seriously wounded’ and airlifted to the hospital by Lifeflight.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.