Expand / Collapse search

Teenage boy 'unintentionally' shoots teen girl in Cypress: sheriff

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

CYPRESS, Texas - Authorities are looking into an ‘unintentional’ shooting in Cypress, where a teenage girl was shot by another teen. 

MORE CRIME-RELATED NEWS COVERAGE

Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputy constables with Harris County Pct. 5 were called to the 19700 block of Redwood Manor Ln. 

That's where officers found a young girl, 16, who had been shot. She was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition. It's believed a teenage boy, about 14 years old, according to the Sheriff, "may have shot the female unintentionally."

However, we're told he fled shortly after the shooting to a nearby home. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

No additional information, as of this writing, has been shared, but officials are following up and continuing their investigation. 