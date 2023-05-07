Authorities are looking into an ‘unintentional’ shooting in Cypress, where a teenage girl was shot by another teen.

Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputy constables with Harris County Pct. 5 were called to the 19700 block of Redwood Manor Ln.

That's where officers found a young girl, 16, who had been shot. She was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition. It's believed a teenage boy, about 14 years old, according to the Sheriff, "may have shot the female unintentionally."

However, we're told he fled shortly after the shooting to a nearby home.

No additional information, as of this writing, has been shared, but officials are following up and continuing their investigation.