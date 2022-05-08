Teen with autism reported missing, last seen in north Harris County

article

Officials need your help finding a missing 15-year-old with autism last seen in north Harris County.

According to Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman, Xavier Hayes, 15, has been missing since Saturday. Not a lot of detail were provided on his disappearance, but the constable says he was last seen in the 2100 block of Old Holzwarth Rd. in Spring.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call local law enforcement.

