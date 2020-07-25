Teen reported missing on Saturday located

article

The Houston Police Department has announced that 13-year-old Adrien Curcio was located.

The Houston Police Department needs your help locating a missing teen.



Authorities are looking for 13-year-old Adrien Curcio.



Curcio was last seen Friday leaving the 12200 block of Fleming Drive in an unknown direction of travel.



Authorities said Curcio is autistic.



He was last seen wearing a black and red ‘Deadpool’ shirt, grey hoodie with black Nike emblem, black jeans, and Adidas tennis shoes.



Curcio is 6’2” tall, 180 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.



If you have any information on Curcio’s whereabouts, contact Houston Police Patrol at (713) 884-3131 or Houston Police Missing Person’s Division at (832) 394-1840.

