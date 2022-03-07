Teen injured in drive-by shooting in east Harris County

article

A teen was injured in a drive-by shooting as he walked down a sidewalk in east Harris County, authorities say.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 11900 block of Greenrock Lane.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The sheriff’s office says the 15-year-old boy was walking when someone shot him in the abdomen.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the teen was initially taken to an urgent care clinic, and then he was transported to the hospital by Life Flight. He was last reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities say two homes in the area were also struck by gunfire, but the residents were not injured.

It is unknown at this time if the shooting was targeted, the sheriff’s office says.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP