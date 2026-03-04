Texas’ 38th Congressional District election results: Republican primary goes to runoff

The Brief See results for the primary election for U.S. representative of Texas’ 38th Congressional District. The current representative, Wesley Hunt, is not seeking re-election. He announced he would instead be running for U.S. Senate.



Texans cast their votes Tuesday in the primary elections for U.S. representative of Texas’ 38th Congressional District.

Primary results

Democratic primary

Melissa McDonough has won the Democratic primary, according to the Associated Press. She has 51.6% of the vote with 99% being counted.

Republican primary

The Republican primary will go to a runoff between Jon Bonck and Shelly deZevallos, says the Associated Press.

About Texas’ 38th Congressional District

By the numbers:

In the primary election, three Democrats and 10 Republicans were vying for a spot on the November ballot.

About Melissa McDonough

McDonough's website states she has a background in business management, real estate, finance, and economics. She has lobbied Congress for consumer protection and healthcare.

About Jon Bonck and Shelly deZevallos

Jon Bonck

Jon Bonck has experience in real estate and helping families achieve homeownership, according to his campaign website. He also serves as a deacon and financial steward for Second Baptist Church.

Shelly deZevallos

Shelly deZevallos' website states she is President of the West Houston Airport and a businesswoman. She was appointed to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safety Oversight and Certification Advisory Committee during President Trump's first term.

Big picture view:

Texas' 38th Congressional District was created after the 2020 Census, so it is fairly new. Republican Wesley Hunt was the first representative for the district and has held the seat since 2022 for two terms.

Hunt is not seeking re-election. He announced he would instead be running for U.S. Senate, challenging current Senator John Cornyn in the primary.

The district serves the "Energy Corridor" and west Houston neighborhoods like River Oaks, Memorial, and Tanglewood. It also covers areas such as Cypress, Tomball, and Jersey Village, the Greater Katy area and parts of Klein.