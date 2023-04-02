A teenager was rushed to a hospital Saturday night after authorities say he fell out of a jeep in Kingwood.

It happened shortly before 10 a.m. in the 2100 block of Crystal River, when the Houston Police Department said the teen undid his seatbelt while the jeep was in motion and held onto a strap above.

We're told the jeep had its doors removed, and the strap broke, causing the teen to fall onto the pavement.

(Photo courtesy of Houston OnScene)

The driver, 16, as well as four other teenagers, were in the jeep at the time but were not faced with any charges, as there were no signs of DWI.

The hospitalized teen, however, suffered serious injuries, according to HPD, and was taken to Texas Children's Hospital.

Based on the initial details, police don't believe any charges will be filed, but an investigation is underway with the Harris County District Attorney's Office also at the scene.