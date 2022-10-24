Teen hit by car near Davis High School, suspected hit-and-run driver detained
HOUSTON - Authorities say a teenager was hit by a car Monday morning behind an Aldine ISD high school in north Harris County.
Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but constable deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 were called to the 12500 block of Ella Blvd behind Benjamin Davis High School.
That's where investigators say an unidentified 18-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle.
The driver reportedly fled the scene, but later found near Spears and Watson, as well as the vehicle in a ditch. Officials did not identify the hit-and-run driver, but at last check, was detained.
Meanwhile, the 18-year-old was treated at the scene before she was rushed to a hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries.
No additional information was made available, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.