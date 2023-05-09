A driver is dead after hitting a power pole in Independence Heights Thursday evening before slamming into a tree.

SUGGESTED: Tree falls on vehicle in Harris County during storm, 1 person killed

It happened around 7:15 a.m. on 38th and Yale St. when officers with the Houston PD were called to the scene. It's unclear what caused the crash, but police said four people were inside the car, two women and two men believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.

At least two individuals were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, while another person was not injured, but the driver died at the scene.

(Photo: Houston OnScene)

Again, no details were shared on what caused the crash nor the identity of those involved, but police said the driver hit a pole at the corner before the car continued southbound and crashed into a tree.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

No additional details were shared, but an investigation remains underway.