Teen dead in north Harris County shooting, suspect at large
A 17-year-old boy was killed Sunday evening in a shooting in north Harris County, and investigators are searching for two people believed to be involved, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know:
Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a disturbance call Sunday in the 5300 block of North Sam Houston Parkway East. The call was later upgraded to a murder investigation.
Deputies found the teen unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound in the living room of a residence, Sgt. Greg Pinkins said during a news conference. Emergency medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.
Three other adults, the teen’s parents and older sister, were inside the residence at the time. The teen’s father told investigators he heard one gunshot, came out of another part of the residence and saw two males wearing hoodies standing at the door of the apartment.
The two men fled before deputies arrived. Investigators do not have descriptions of the clothing or information about a possible vehicle.
What's next:
Homicide detectives are working to identify and locate the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of the Harris County Sheriff's Office.