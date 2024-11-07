Teen charged in deaths of 3 at Houston apartment complex on Cook Road

Houston police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with the deadly shooting of three at an apartment complex on Cook Road on Tuesday evening.

Police say 17-year-old Adiel Alexander Sandoval is facing capital murder charges for the deaths of Eddie Gomez, 17, Jonathan Hernandez, 17, and Juan Trejo Sandoval, 23.

ORIGINAL STORY: 3 dead after Houston shooting on Cook Road

According to the Houston Police Department, officers were called to the 8000 block of Cook Road around 6:45 p.m., where Gomez and Hernandez were found unresponsive in the complex’s laundry room. Both teenagers had gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Juan Trejo Sandoval was found shot outside the laundry room and was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital where he later died.

Preliminary investigations suggest the incident began as a dispute between two groups of men in the laundry room.

According to HPD investigators, two suspects, believed to be Adiel and Juan Sandoval, became involved in a confrontation with Gomez and Hernandez, which escalated to a shooting. Adiel Sandoval reportedly left the scene after shots were fired.

On Wednesday, officers from HPD’s Westside Patrol Division, with assistance from the Gang Unit and Crime Suppression Team, arrested Sandoval without incident. He was booked into the Harris County Jail.