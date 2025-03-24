The Brief A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Anaya Zachary, who was fatally shot at a Baytown apartment complex playground. Anaya's family mourns their loss, with her aunt describing the unbearable grief and the haunting image of her last moments. Baytown police are investigating the circumstances around the murder weapon, and charges against the suspect's parents could be considered depending on the outcome.



A teenage boy has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 14-year-old Anaya Zachary, Baytown police confirmed.

What we know:

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex playground on March 21, shortly after Zachary returned home from school.

Anaya Zachary's family expressed both relief at the charges filed and deep grief over their loss. "We're still struggling with the pain. We still feel like it's a dream. A dream that you can't get out of," said Kelly Zachary, Anaya's aunt.

Anaya Zachary, the 14-year-old who police say was shot and killed by another teen March 21 in Baytown.

Local perspective:

A memorial has grown at the playground of The Village at the Baytown Apartments, the site of the shooting. Anaya's father, Joseph Zachary, is reportedly devastated.

"We gotta look at where she took her last breath. Right here in this park. I knew when it happened she was probably trying to reach out to her father and try to get to her father for help," Kelly Zachary said.

Baytown police confirmed the 14-year-old male suspect, a student from Goose Creek ISD, is in custody. The Zachary family stated that Anaya had prior issues with the suspect at school.

"She was on the bus - she said to him for him to leave her alone. But he didn't want to stop that. When she got off the bus, the bus driver let him off the bus, too. If you don't live here, why would you let this child get off this bus if he lives over there?" said Lisa Zachary, another of Anaya's aunts.

According to the family, the suspect approached Anaya at the playground and began shooting. Neighbors have raised the possibility of charges against the suspect's parents, but Baytown police said that decision will be made by the district attorney's office.

"Everyday we have to live and see how we're going to go about this without seeing her face," said Kelly Zachary.

Under Texas law, parents or guardians may be held criminally liable if a child younger than 17 gains access to a readily dischargeable firearm due to a failure to secure it. However, the circumstances surrounding the murder weapon have not been publicly disclosed.