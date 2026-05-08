The Brief Joshua Ramos, 19, has been charged with manslaughter, officials say. The sheriff's office says he fired a gun near a bayou, and one of the bullets struck a woman in her kitchen. The 84-year-old woman died three weeks later.



A teen is accused of recklessly firing a gun near a bayou in a west Harris County neighborhood, fatally shooting an 84-year-old woman in her own kitchen.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Ramos, 19, was charged with manslaughter for the death of Joanne Bennett.

The backstory:

Deputies responded to a home on Saddle Bred Drive around 10:20 p.m. March 7 and found Bennett on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. She was taken to the hospital, and she passed away three weeks later.

The sheriff’s office says a neighbor reported hearing gunshots coming from a bayou behind their home. Detectives reportedly found evidence of shots being fired.

Ramos was later identified as the suspect in the shooting. He was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.