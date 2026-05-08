Teen charged with manslaughter after Harris County woman, 84, was shot in her kitchen
HOUSTON - A teen is accused of recklessly firing a gun near a bayou in a west Harris County neighborhood, fatally shooting an 84-year-old woman in her own kitchen.
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Ramos, 19, was charged with manslaughter for the death of Joanne Bennett.
The backstory:
Deputies responded to a home on Saddle Bred Drive around 10:20 p.m. March 7 and found Bennett on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. She was taken to the hospital, and she passed away three weeks later.
The sheriff’s office says a neighbor reported hearing gunshots coming from a bayou behind their home. Detectives reportedly found evidence of shots being fired.
Ramos was later identified as the suspect in the shooting. He was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.