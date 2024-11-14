Teen arrested, charged in murder of Mario Villanueva in Southwest Houston

article

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the murder of 19-year-old Mario Villanueva that happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 27 in Southwest Houston.

Isaiah Keith Bisengimana was arrested in connection to another case and booked into the Harris County Jail on Nov. 13.

Houston Police were called to a shooting in a shopping strip at 11921 Bissonnet Street and found Villanueva with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. Another man, whose identity has not been released, was injured in the shooting. He is described as being 32 years old.

The investigation revealed there was a gathering being hosted at the shopping strip when a fight started. At some point, a gun was used and shots were fired into the crowd.

Bisengimana was identified as the suspect in the case.

His bond has not been set at this time.