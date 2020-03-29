Teen allegedly intentionally coughed on produce in northwest Houston grocery store: HCSO

article

A teen has allegedly coughed on produce in a northwest Houston grocery store.

The incident occurred at 5230 Aldine Mail Rd, where a 14-year-old appeared to have intentionally contaminated produce.

"Folks let’s keep it together. Our HCSO Texas units responded to a disturbance call at a grocery store at 5230 Aldine Mail Rd. It appears a 14-year-old teen male intentionally coughed on produce," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter.

