Some residents are still in the early stages of cleanup, like cutting and removing downed trees.

That's where Team Rubicon comes in.

It's a unique non-profit made up of 70 percent veterans', 20 percent, first responders, and 10 percent civilians.

"Team Rubicon is a veteran-led non-profit organization we work in humanitarian crises and disasters," said Darren Bean, Operations Section Chief for Team Rubicon. "Our organization has over 170 thousand volunteers across the country. "Today here we have about 30 people, half of them are from the local area."

"We always have our saws ready to go," said Team Rubicon volunteer Tim Mollock.

"We see people on the worst day they've had their whole lives destroyed in front of them trees blocking them from their livelihood," Darren said. "And we do this all completely free from the homeowners."

"Ninety percent of the people are excited to see us," Tim said. "They have heard of us here. We've done a lot of work here."

"We were here back in Harvey we helped a ton of people back then we were here for a long time during Harvey," said Darren. "Our real goal is to provide just a little bit of hope that they know they can recover and we're here to help them do that."

"Now, he can get roof toppers out there. The electric company can come out. He can get power for air conditioning. He's been living in this house for 10 days without air conditioning," said Tim. "He came up to us he was almost in tears which almost gets me in tears thinking about it we just got this guy to the next level."

Team Rubicon will be in Houston until June 1.

