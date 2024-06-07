The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has announced the release of the spring 2024 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) End-of-Course (EOC) assessment results. These critical evaluations of student performance cover assessments in Algebra I, English I, English II, Biology, and U.S. History.

Starting Friday, parents and families can access their child’s individual STAAR EOC results by visiting their school district’s family portal or TexasAssessment.gov.

SUGGESTED: Houston ISD announced 'significant gains' in student performance in STAAR, EOC results

Access requires a unique code provided by their child’s school. Texas leads the nation in promptly releasing statewide student achievement results, ensuring families can quickly review their child's academic progress. The transparent system allows parents to see every STAAR question and answer, including how their child responded to each question.

Key Findings from 2024 STAAR EOC Results:

Steady Performance : The percentage of students meeting grade level remained consistent in Algebra I, Biology, and English II.

English II Improvement : There was a notable 4% increase in the percentage of students meeting grade level in English II, reaching 60%.

U.S. History Decline : There was a 2% decrease in the percentage of students meeting grade level in U.S. History, dropping from 71% to 69%.

Emergent Bilingual (EB) Students' Success: EB students showed significant improvement across all EOC assessments, particularly in English I and II, where grade-level proficiency increased by four percentage points.

Emergent Bilingual students make up 24% of Texas' 5.5 million public school students. These students are in the process of acquiring English and speak another language as their primary language. Texas serves one of the largest populations of EB students in the nation.

Commissioner’s Statement:

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath commented on the results, stating, "The 2024 STAAR End-of-Course results highlight both the progress Texas students and educators have made and the challenges that remain to help students improve outcomes. While we celebrate the gains in English II, we must also acknowledge the areas where student performance has not recovered to pre-pandemic levels. These results emphasize the critical importance of continued investment in research-based education strategies to ensure every student in Texas has the support and resources they need to succeed. Our commitment to improving educational outcomes remains steadfast, and we will keep working tirelessly to provide high-quality education for all Texas students."

Accessing Detailed Results

For a comprehensive summary of the Spring 2024 EOC results, parents and families are encouraged to log in to their school district’s family portal or visit TexasAssessment.gov. The detailed STAAR report card offers valuable insights, including each question and answer along with the child’s responses, aiding parents in supporting their children's education at home and in the classroom. Aggregate data by state, region, district, or campus is available on the Texas Assessment Research Portal.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD FOX LOCAL

Upcoming Releases

Results for STAAR grades 3–8 assessments will be publicly available on Friday, June 14. Parents and families can view these results using the unique access code provided by their child’s school or by logging into their school system’s family portal.

For more information, visit the 2024 STAAR EOC Analysis.