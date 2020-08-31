Expand / Collapse search
TCU dealing with a spike in COVID-19 cases

Texas Christian University has become sort of a hot spot for the coronavirus. COVID-19 cases there more than tripled in the second week of classes. Senior Benton McDonald has been reporting on the spike for TCU. He's also in quarantine himself due to possible exposure to the virus.

FORT WORTH, Texas - Texas Christian University is dealing with a spike in coronavirus cases.

COVID-19 cases on campus have more than tripled in the second week of classes.

School leaders said they’re struggling to keep up with the rise in cases. Some students have also been testing off campus in an effort to limit the number of cases at the school.

Senior Benton McDonald has been reporting on the outbreak for the university.

“No one is really probably going to go on the record about this of course but just hearing that whether you are on or off campus no one wants to see the campus closed so soon into the semester. So you know some people if they are asymptomatic or they just develop mild symptoms and they live off campus they just might not see the need to call the university’s hotline,” he said.

McDonald is in quarantine himself due to possible exposure to the virus.