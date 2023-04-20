Expand / Collapse search

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour pre-party in Houston on Thursday

Houston
HOUSTON - Houston (Taylor's Version) is excited about Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour coming to NRG Stadium and there's somewhere you can go to prepare for the weekend of your Wildest Dreams!

Rise Rooftop is hosting Taylor Fest, which is The Eras Tour Pre-Party for Swifties by Swifties on Thursday at 9 p.m. for all ages at 2600 Travis Street.

The Eras Tour will be in town from Friday until Sunday and if you're looking for somewhere to go to meet fellow Swifties before the tour, Rise Rooftop is the place to be.

Enjoy a night full of Taylor Swift songs coming from her different albums. Tickets are $20 plus a $6 service fee. Doors to the venue open at 8 p.m.

