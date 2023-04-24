20-year-old Jacob Lewis was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver on his way home from the Taylor Swift concert this weekend.

Jacob's father, Steve Lewis, tells FOX 26, Jacob had gone to Swift's Friday night concert at NRG Stadium (Taylor's Version) with his sister, April Bancroft.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspected drunk driver accused of killing man leaving Taylor Swift concert

On their way home, Lewis said his kids ran into car trouble on Hwy 59 near Shepherd.

"My son got out to push the car to the exit and almost immediately they were hit and rear-ended. The damage to the rear of the car was pretty severe and Jacob lost his life," Lewis said.

Lewis said Jacob, 20, was a graduate of Katy Taylor High School and had just been accepted into the musical theater program at Sam Houston State University last week. Lewis said his son loved gaming, Pokemon trading, and had big dreams of one day performing on Broadway.

"He loved theater and choir and performing arts. He was really quite an accomplished thespian. He had his whole life in front of him, and it’s a real shame that now that won’t happen. The suspect appeared in court this morning, charged with multiple felonies," Lewis said.

Investigators say the suspected drunk driver, 34-year-old Alan Bryant Hayes initially fled the scene but was tracked down by a tow truck driver who witnessed the crash.

Alan Bryant Hayes (Photo courtesy of Harris County Jail Records)

Hayes is now charged with driving while intoxicated third offense and failure to render aid in an accident involving death.

On Monday, a judge increased Hayes' bond to a total of $120,000 for both charges.

Records show Hayes' is a repeat offender with at least two prior drunk driving charges in Harris County. Hayes was also arrested and charged with possession of cocaine in Montgomery County just three days before the deadly crash.

Harris County prosecutors say they intend to upgrade his charges.

"Enough is enough. Right now, it’s charged as a DWI 3rd, and we have every intention to upgrade it to a felony murder," said Kelly Marshall, a prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

According to Lewis, Katy ISD has dedicated a scholarship fund for future theater majors in Jacob's honor.

For those interested in helping the Lewis family with funeral costs, click here.