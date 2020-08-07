Tax-free weekend underway in Texas for back-to-school goods

article

It’s that time of year again to save on back to school needs, as tax-free weekend is underway in Texas.

Those who go out shopping are asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

From Aug. 7 – 9, Texas residents can buy school supplies, backpacks, most clothes, and shoes tax free.

The sales tax holiday applies to both purchases in stores and online. But, qualifying items must be less than $100 each.

For a list of all items that qualify, visit https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-490/.