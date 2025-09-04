The Brief Closing arguments took place Thursday in the capital murder trial for Tavores Henderson who was accused of killing Nassau Bay Sergeant Kaila Sullivan in December 2019. Henderson allegedly ran over Sgt. Sullivan during a traffic stop in the 2000 block of San Sebastian Court. His bond was set to $999,999. Sgt. Sullivan was a 15-year veteran with the Nassau Bay Police Department.



Closing statements have ended for the capital murder trial of Tavores Henderson, who was accused of killing Nassau Bay Sergeant Kaila Sullivan in a hit-and-run.

On Thursday, the court began closing arguments for the jury trial which began on Aug. 28. The jury is now in deliberation.

Nassau Bay police sergeant killed in hit-and-run

The backstory:

Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, a 15-year veteran of the department, was assisting with a traffic stop in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2000 block of San Sebastian Court around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Initially, another Nassau Bay police officer initiated the stop on Henderson for speeding, according to court records. The officer learned Henderson was wanted out of Harris County for assault of a family member and requested back up, which led to Sgt. Sullivan arriving on the scene.

Nassau Bay Police Department Sgt. Kaila Sullivan was killed during a traffic stop on December 11, 2019. (Nassau Bay Police Department)

During the arrest, police claim Henderson broke away from the officer trying to handcuff him, got back into his vehicle, drove away, and at some point struck Sgt. Sullivan with the vehicle. Court records state the vehicle dragged Sullivan's body.

Sgt. Sullivan was rushed to the hospital, where she passed away.

The suspect’s vehicle was found a short distance from the traffic stop, officials say.

On Dec. 12, 2019, authorities received a tip Henderson would be at a home in the 4200 block of Heritage Trail Drive. Henderson was taken into custody without incident.

Henderson is charged with capital murder of a police officer and his bond is set to $999,999.

Nassau Bay community remembering Sgt. Sullivan

Local perspective:

At the time of the hit-and-run, Sgt. Sullivan was the first Nassau Bay officer ever killed in the line of duty. An officer had never even been injured before.

Sgt. Sullivan’s 16th anniversary with Nassau Bay would have been two days after Christmas that year.

"Well it’s the worst thing to happen in Nassau Bay’s history. We’re a town incorporated 50 years ago next year and even though we’ve had a couple of hurricanes, nothing rises to this. You can rebuild from a hurricane. You can’t replace a life, especially someone as precious as Sgt. Sullivan," former Mayor Denman previously stated.

Nearly three years after she was killed, a memorial monument was established in honor of her memory.