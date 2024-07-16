Following the disastrous impact of Hurricane Beryl in Texas, Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation recently hosted a successful relief drive at Thurgood Marshall High School in Missouri City, in collaboration with the Houston Food Bank.

The event was organized to provide essential items to those affected by the flooding and power outages incurred by the storm, which tragically claimed eight lives.

Foundation spokesperson Jordan Webster, also Scott’s sister, participated in the relief effort and engaged with media representatives. The drive-through distribution aimed to reach many affected individuals efficiently, working on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Cactus Jack Foundation, which is committed to aiding youth through access to education and creative resources, responded to the community's immediate needs with this event. The relief drive underlines the foundation's dedication to helping households in the Houston community through challenging times.

