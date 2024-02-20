Target announces Diane von Furstenberg collab coming this spring

article

Target announced a Diane von Furstenberg collaboration Tuesday, with the collection from the iconic designer set to drop this spring.

The collection will feature more than 200 pieces, with an assortment spanning more than just apparel.

Von Furstenberg’s claim to fame is her wrap dresses that date back to the 1970s, and as such will be celebrating their 50th anniversary this year.

Her designs are also known for their vibrant, bold vintage prints.

RELATED: Target launches dealworthy low-cost brand: Prices start at under $1

What is in Target’s Diane von Furstenberg collection?

Diane von Furstenberg for Target. Target Corporate

In honor of the designer, Target’s collection will of course include her revolutionary wrap dress.

Vogue reported it’s not identical to the one in her signature line in terms of the fabric, but the look is almost the exact same.

"This is a wrap dress that is as close to the brand as you can get," von Furstenberg told the fashion magazine.

Target said most items in the collection will be under $50, with some as low as $4.

In addition to the wrap dresses, Target said we’ll see the following for sale:

Apparel in girl and infant sizes

Accessories

Beauty and home decor

Made-to-order furniture like headboards, benches and room dividers

Matching mommy-and-me outfits

Activewear

Loungewear

Intimates

Von Furstenberg's granddaughter, Talita von Furstenberg, collaborated with the designs.

RELATED: All of Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ outfits have been beautifully photographed for a new coffee table book

When does Target’s DVF collab drop?

The Diane von Furstenberg for Target collection debuts in most Target stores and on Target.com on March 23.

Guests can explore and shop the collection early at a public event March 15-16 at The Shed, located at 545 W 30th Street in New York City.

This story was reported from Detroit.