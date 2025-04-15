Taral Patel, former Fort Bend County candidate, pleads guilty to 2 misdemeanor charges

The Brief Taral Patel pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor misrepresentation of identity by a candidate. He also agreed to a 2-year pre-trial intervention on his four felony charges of online impersonation. He must complete community service, write letters of apology and meet other conditions.



Taral Patel, a former candidate for Fort Bend County Pct. 3 commissioner, pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor misrepresentation of identity by a candidate, officials say.

Taral Patel misdemeanor plea

According to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, Patel pleaded guilty to the two misdemeanor counts of misrepresentation of identity by a candidate and admitted to committing one along with Fort Bend County Judge KP George.

He agreed to a 2-year deferred adjudication probation. As part of the agreement, the DA’s office says he must:

Complete 200 hours of community service

Have no contact with the victims or harassing/threatening contact with the elected officials he maligned (Andy Meyers and Surendran Pattel)

Write letters of apology to each victim and the Fort Bend community at large

Cooperate in future legal proceedings

In exchange for the plea, the remaining misdemeanor charges were dropped.

Felony charge agreement

Patel agreed to a 2-year pre-trial intervention on his four felony charges of online impersonation, officials say.

As part of the agreement, he must:

Complete 400 hours of community service

Make a $2,000 donation to the Fort Bend Partnership for Youth

Other standard terms

The felonies will be dismissed if he completes his probation and intervention.

"We can all move forward"

What they're saying:

"Justice and accountability were achieved today when Taral Patel accepted responsibility and pled guilty to the offenses," said District Attorney Brian Middleton. "We believe the terms of the plea bargain are fair for the community and for the defendant. Now we can all move forward."

Allegations against Patel, George

The backstory:

Patel ran for Fort Bend County Pct. 3 commissioner in November 2024, losing to incumbent Andy Meyers.

The race for the position was marred with allegations that Patel set up fake social media accounts to post racist comments aimed at his own campaign.

Documents state Patel posted a press release on Sept. 18, 2023, showing a collage of "racist" social media posts. One of the comments in the post read, "I am with Meyers ALL THE WAY. . .unlike Patel and his followers who worship Monkey and Elephant."

The story took a shocking turn when Fort Bend County Judge KP George was accused of taking part in a similar scheme with Patel in 2022.

The other side:

George has denied the accusations against him.