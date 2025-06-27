Tar balls appearing on Texas beaches

article

The Brief Natural tar balls are washing up on Padre Island beaches, a common summer occurrence. Warming Gulf waters cause the quarter-sized tar pieces to surface and drift to shore. Tar can be removed from skin with soap, baby oil, or mineral oil.



There's a sticky situation happening along the Texas coast.

Natural tar balls are washing up along the shore of Padre Island.

Tar Balls on Padre Island

Dig deeper:

The Padre Island National Seashore says that tar balls have been reported at all beaches in the park.

Most of the tar pieces are about the size of a quarter and mixed in with other grassy material.

During the summer, it is common for tar balls to appear on Texas shores.

The Padre Island National Seashore says the tar rises from the seafloor as waters in the gulf get 80 degrees or warmer.

The tar balls are then carried by currents to the beaches where they break down.

What you can do:

If you get tar on your skin, the Padre Island National Seashore says you can wash it off with soap, baby oil, mineral oil or cleaning compounds.