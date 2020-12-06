Taqueria stand owner shot, killed in Montgomery County

article

The owner of a taqueria stand in Montgomery County was shot and killed early Sunday morning.



According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a shots fired call on FM 2978 and Carraway, just north of Tomball, around 1:15 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a 37-year-old Hispanic male with a gunshot wound.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



Witnesses said the man was robbed then shot by two unknown males who later fled the scene.



We’re told this is the third time this business has been robbed.



No other details were released by authorities.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP



If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 760-5800.