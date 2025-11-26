Expand / Collapse search

Fire out at Klein-area tank farm, officials say

By and
Published  November 26, 2025 3:37pm CST
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston
Tank farm fire extinguished in northwest Harris County

Tank farm fire extinguished in northwest Harris County

An investigation is underway after a tank farm caught fire near a Klein-area neighborhood. FOX 26's Randy Wallace spoke to authorities at the scene.

The Brief

    • The fire was reported on Warrenwood Drive near Veterans Memorial.
    • Veterans Memorial Drive at West Richey Road is closed off.
    • No injuries or threats have been reported at this time.

KLEIN, Texas - First responders are clearing the scene after a tank fire was extinguished near a Klein-area neighborhood, according to officials.

Klein-area fire

What we know:

The fire was reported at about 2:40 p.m. on Warrenwood Drive, near Veterans Memorial Drive and West Richey Road. 

Crews closed off the Veterans-Richey intersection at Richey, but it will be reopened once the water hoses are picked up from across the road.

The flames were reportedly put out shortly before 4:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office

Klein-area tank fire | Full tank report

Klein-area tank fire | Full tank report

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a tank fire in the Klein area. Northwest Volunteer Fire Chief Wesley Cole provided information at the scene.

Northwest Volunteer Fire Chief Wesley Cole says there were two petroleum tanks that caught fire. The tanks pump natural gas out of the ground, and it's believed the byproduct of the gas and the petroleum products were burning.

Crews are monitoring the air conditions around the scene, but authorities say there are no concerns. 

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: Harris County Fire Marshal's Office and the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Harris County