Fire out at Klein-area tank farm, officials say

First responders are clearing the scene after a tank fire was extinguished near a Klein-area neighborhood, according to officials.

Klein-area fire

What we know:

The fire was reported at about 2:40 p.m. on Warrenwood Drive, near Veterans Memorial Drive and West Richey Road.

Crews closed off the Veterans-Richey intersection at Richey, but it will be reopened once the water hoses are picked up from across the road.

The flames were reportedly put out shortly before 4:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

Northwest Volunteer Fire Chief Wesley Cole says there were two petroleum tanks that caught fire. The tanks pump natural gas out of the ground, and it's believed the byproduct of the gas and the petroleum products were burning.

Crews are monitoring the air conditions around the scene, but authorities say there are no concerns.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.