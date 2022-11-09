Takeoff memorial details: Justin Bieber reportedly performing, where to donate in honor of late Migos member

article

Plans are official for the now sold-out public memorial services for Migos member Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1.

Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, the 28-year-old was one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from Gwinnett County. An autopsy report shows he was shot twice.

A celebration will be held at noon Friday in Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, according to a news release from Quality Control Music and Motown Records.

HOUSTON NURSE EXPLAINS HOW SHE TRIED TO HELP TAKEOFF

"Takeoff was one of the most influential names in modern music whose creativity left a profound impact on music and culture as we know it today," read the release.

Report: Justin Bieber to perform at Takeoff memorial

Justin Bieber is expected to perform at Takeoff's memorial service this week, TMZ reported.

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome led Justin Bieber to cancel multiple shows earlier this year because of the resulting facial paralysis.

The event begins at noon. Tickets are sold out. They were available for Georgia residents.

Rev. Jesse Curney, III of New Mercies Christian Church will be officiating the services, the pastor announced on V103 on Monday.

How to donate to foundation in honor of Takeoff

Instead of flowers or gifts, the family is asking that people make donations to The Rocket Foundation, which aims to support programs using community-based solutions to stop gun violence, according to its website.

Monetary donations can be made with cards or cryptocurrency online.

The website says the foundation was established in honor of Takeoff.

The Rocket Foundation says the first round of funding will be split among four organizations:

Community Justice Action Fund

H.O.P.E. Hustlers

Live Free

Offenders Alumni Association

The Associated Press contributed to this report.