TABC received nearly 1,500 complaints about bars across Texas

Officials with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission say they've received nearly 1,500 complaints about bars, statewide, since mid-June.

One complaint from this past weekend has resulted in a 30-day suspension for a bar on East Sixth Street. The bar can’t be named yet because it’s still waiting to be cited, but TABC officials say it is because the bar wasn't following proper social distancing guidelines.

Chris Porter with TABC says the business is one of 11 statewide that was cited over the weekend by TABC officials.

The business doesn't have to close but will have to follow guidelines or face another possible suspension. "In this case, we have to suspend a permit, we will ensure that a business is following the orders we have given," said Porter.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Also over the weekend in Austin, 3-1-1 reported 111 COVID-19 violation requests on Saturday and 66 on Sunday. The Austin Fire Department responded to 7 COVID-19 calls and Austin police responded to 17. AFD issued 5 citations.

Advertisement

TABC says since mid-June, they have conducted 17,00 investigations statewide. "The majority of business owners across the state, including Austin, have been in full compliance with the law,” Porter said.

However, officials wanted to stress if you see a business that is not complying, you can report them. “It does allow us to target our efforts and conduct our own investigations and find out if something is taking place that we need to address,” said Porter.

Going forward, if bars reopen The TABC says they'll continue to ensure the safety of Texans.

"We don't know the timing or when that will take place, but we are going to work to make sure those in the industry know what they need to know to operate safely," Porter said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK