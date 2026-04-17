Will tailgating be allowed at Texas World Cup matches?

The Brief Both Dallas and Houston are hosting matches during the 2026 World Cup that starts in June. Widely circulated reports indicated that tailgating would not be allowed at stadiums hosting matches, per FIFA policy. FIFA has refuted those reports, saying they do not have an official policy on the practice.



Reports circulated widely this week that an American football tradition would not be allowed during the World Cup, but that news has since become confused amid a flurry of official statements.

What we know:

Both Houston and Dallas will host matches during the world’s biggest sports tournament, which begins June 14.

In Dallas, the games will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It’s being called Dallas Stadium during the World Cup because of sponsorship rules.

In Houston, matches will be played at NRG Stadium, which is now being called Reliant Stadium. During the World Cup, it will simply be called Houston Stadium.

A general exterior view of NRG Stadium, host venue for the FIFA World Cup 2026 ahead of the Gold Cup 2025 Final match between United States and Mexico at NRG Stadium on July 6, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA / Getty Images)

Tailgating is a common practice ahead of American football games, but whether it will be allowed during the World Cup remains unclear.

What they're saying:

FIFA indicated in a statement earlier this week that local regulations will dictate whether tailgating is allowed.

"FIFA does not have a formal policy that restricts tailgating (eating and drinking around parked cars in stadium areas)," league officials said. "However, site-specific restrictions may be imposed in alignment with host city public safety authorities in certain venues based on local regulations. Additional fan information for all FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be communicated in advance of the tournament."

A spokesman for FIFA later clarified that the league will work with the local host committees to determine what fan activity will be allowed at the stadiums.

What we don't know:

So, fans looking to combine tailgating with soccer are in a holding pattern for now.

A general view of AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, on March 24, 2026, in Dallas, Texas. (Stacy Revere / Getty Images)

The backstory:

On Thursday night, an official in Arlington indicated that tailgating would be allowed during the matches at Dallas Stadium. However, that statement was later walked back by media relations for the city’s police department.

"Deputy Chief Williams may not have had the most up-to-date information when he spoke during the Town Hall meeting yesterday evening," said Arlington Police Department spokesman Tim Ciesco in a statement. "And we cannot definitively say that tailgating will be allowed during the World Cup."

Ciesco went on to say that FIFA is in charge of setting rules for all the lots during the World Cup.

FIFA's statement pointing to "local regulations" as the determining factor for whether tailgating would be allowed also seemed to stir some confusion. However, when the host committees in both Dallas and Houston were asked about it, they redirected the question to FIFA for an answer.